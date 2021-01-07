PIL Filed To Remove Amitabh Bachchan COVID-19 Safety Caller Tune
The petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court.
A public interest litigation has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of the Amitabh Bachchan caller tune on COVID-19 awareness. The petitioner has claimed that the actor is not suited for such service since he is being paid for it. He argued that there are many frontline workers and social workers who have been rendering their services to the poor and needy for free.
"It is most respectfully prayed that kindly be pleased to remove the caller tune of Mr Amitabh Bachchan of corona from the mobile in the interest of justice," the petition reads as per a report by Bar and Bench.
"The Government of India has been paying fees to Mr Amitabh Bachchan for chanting such preventive measures on caller ringtone. There are some corona warrior who have been doing great service to the nation and helping the poor and needy people... Some corona warriors have distributed their hard earning among the poor and needy. Some famous Corona warriors are still ready to give their service without any payment...(sic)," it added.
The petitioner also claimed that Bachchan wasn't fit to offer coronavirus-related advice to the public as he had contracted COVID-19 himself. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 in July last year.
