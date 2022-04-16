ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: VJ-Actor Cyrus Sahukar Ties the Knot With Vaishali Malahara

The wedding took place in Alibaug.

Popular VJ and actor Cyrus Sahukar tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Vaishali Malahara in a private ceremony in Alibaug on Friday. The actor's friends took to social media to share photos.

The guest list at the wedding included close friends and family members - Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Maria Goretti, Cyrus Broacha, Shruti Seth, Samir Kochhar, music composer Ankur Tewari, Gaurav Kapur and Yudhishtir Urs, among others.

Cyrus' friend Samir Kochhar posted a photo with the newly married couple. "Wishing the lovely couple the happiest life up ahead... what a wedding it was!! Loads of love from Radhika Kochhar and me #vairus", he wrote.

Sharing another photo from the wedding Samir wrote, "Celebrations in full swing."

Maria Goretti, Mini Mathur and Shruti Seth also shared glimpses from the ceremony on Instagram.

