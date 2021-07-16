Pics & Videos From Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar's Wedding
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot in Mumbai.
Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar tied the knot on Friday, 16 July. Photos and videos from their wedding are all over the internet. For her big day, Disha chose a red lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Rahul wore a gold and cream sherwani, also designed by the same designers.
After the wedding, the couple interacted with the media.
Take a look at the photos and videos:
Rahul's close friend Aly Goni shared a photo with him and wrote, "Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai".
Earlier this month, Rahul and Disha had announced their wedding date with a statement that read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness."
