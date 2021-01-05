Pics: Screenwriters Kanika Dhillon & Himanshu Sharma Tie the Knot

The duo got engaged in December last year.

Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma.
Kanika Dhillon, who has written scripts for films such as Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Judgementall Hai Kya, took to Instagram to share that she has tied the knot with Himanshu Sharma. Sharma is also a screenwriter and has been part of films such as Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa.

Kanika shared photos of the wedding, that seems to have been attended by close family. "New beginnings. #2021", she captioned the photos. Kanika is seen sporting a magenta bridal outfit, while Himanshu Sharma opted for an off-white kurta, paired with a yellow jacket.

Take a look at the photos:

Kanika and Himanshu got engaged in December last year. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, she had written: "#Famjam and more... with #himanshusharma,"

