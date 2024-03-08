ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Newlyweds Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Seek Blessings At Kamakhya Temple

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani took to Instagram to share pictures from their visit.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
Hindi Female

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani sought blessings at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, after their grand wedding in Goa. The couple took to Instagram to share pictures from their visit to the temple.

In one of the pictures, Rakul and Jackky could be seen with their families, dressed in traditional attire and holding garlands.

Putting the pictures up on her Instagram story, Rakul wrote in the caption, "Kamakhya Temple. Blessed."

Have a look:

Rakul and Jackky posed together in front of the Kamakhya Temple.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Rakul and Jackky with their family.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Rakul and Jackky exchanged vows amidst their friends and family in a dreamy Hindu wedding ceremony on 21 February. The couple decided to tie the knot after dating each other for several years.

The couple reportedly had an 'eco-friendly wedding' and they have also been planting trees to offset the grand event's carbon footprint.

