Pics: Glimpses of Aditya Narayan's Pre-Wedding Festivities
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal will tie the knot on 1 December.
Singer Aditya Narayan will tie the knot with his girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal on 1 December. Ahead of that, a number of photos and videos from the pre-wedding festivities have surfaced on social media. Aditya also took to Instagram to share a photo from one of the ceremonies.
Take a look at the photos:
In an interview, Aditya Narayan had told SpotBoye that because of the pandemic the wedding will be a close-knit affair. "Because of COVID-19, we can only invite close family and friends. Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests to gather at a wedding". Aditya also said he and Shweta will have a temple wedding in the presence of immediate family.
