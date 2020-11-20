Pics: Deepika & Siddhant Shoot For Shakun Batra's Film in Bandra

Deepika and Siddhant will be sharing screen space for the first time.

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi head home after their shoot in Bandra.
Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi were recently spotted in Mumbai's Bandra as they were heading home after completing their shoot. The duo are sharing screen space for the first time for Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film, which also stars Ananya Pandey. While Deepika wore a shirt over an olive green crop top, Siddhant chose a brown jacket for the occasion.

Take a look at the photos:

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Siddhant's co-stars visited his new home during Diwali. Deepika was also present at the party. Sharing a glimpse of the celebrations, Siddhant had written, "Caption's as Untitled as @shakunbatra’s next."

