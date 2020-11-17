Pics: Bajrangi Bhaijaan Actor Harshaali Malhotra is All Grown Up
Harshaali Malhotra took to social media to share some photos during Diwali.
Salman Khan's co-star from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali Malhotra, is all grown up. The actor shared some photos from Diwali celebrations on Instagram, and fans expressed their amusement at how time flew by.
A couple of days back, Harshaali wished everyone on Diwali and wrote, "Happy Diwali,everyone!! Here’s to a joyous and wonderful years ahead for us all. Be safe ..." She also shared some photos from Bhai Dooj.
“Can’t believe she is a teenager now,” wrote a user. “Munni is all grown up,” commented another.
Harshaali made her debut with the Kabir Khan directorial. She was seven years old at the time and essayed the role of a mute child who gets separated from her mother while visiting India .
