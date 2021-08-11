ADVERTISEMENT

Pic: Salman Khan Meets Olympics Silver Medallist Mirabai Chanu

Salman Khan took to social media to share a photo of him and Mirabai.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Salman Khan with Mirabai Chanu.</p></div>
i

Salman Khan took to social media on Wednesday to share a photo with Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu. Mirabai won silver in Women's weightlifting in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Sharing the photo Salman wrote, "Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u … best wishes always!"

Also Read

Akshay Kumar on Why Neeraj Chopra Should Play The Actor in His Biopic

Akshay Kumar on Why Neeraj Chopra Should Play The Actor in His Biopic

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar too had met Mirabai after her historic win. "@mirabai-chanu can lift spirits as easily as she lifts weights. Was wonderful spending time with you. You’re a champion whose journey can inspire several more champions! Keep soaring in your life & career!", Sachin wrote alongside photos of him and Mirabai.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT