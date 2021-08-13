Pic: Ranbir Kapoor’s Pre-Rakhi Dinner With Sisters Riddhima & Natasha Nanda
Ranbir Kapoor met with his siblings in Delhi, while shooting for Luv Ranjan’s film.
Rakhi celebrations for actor Ranbir Kapoor have begun early this year. He had a ‘pre Rakhi dinner’ with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Natasha Nanda. Riddhima took to Instagram to share a picture of the siblings. Neetu Kapoor was seen joining via video call.
“Fam dinner at home #delhidiaries #prerakhidinner Missed a few ♥️ #mammabearonfacetime,” wrote Riddhima alongside the photo.
Neetu Kapoor, too, shared the same photo from the get-together with the caption, “Cutiesss Pre Raksha bandhan dinner”.
Natasha Nanda is Ritu Nanda’s daughter. Ranbir is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film in Delhi.
Neetu Kapoor, on the other hand, will be next seen in Jug Jug Jiyo, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Jug Jug Jiyo also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in key roles and is directed by Raj Mehta.
