Nurse Lalita DSilva on Concern ‘For Taimur’s Safety’ When Paps ‘Chased’ Him

After Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first son Taimur, he became a household name because he was almost constantly photographed by paparazzi. Pictures and videos of Taimur would constantly float around on social media. Pediatric nurse Lalita DSilva, who was often spotted with Taimur, recalls that she was ‘very concerned for Taimur’s safety’.
She told HT City, "There was pressure from the public and media. I would have to tell people ‘Yeh baccha hai (he’s a kid), don’t chase him, why are you behaving like this’ I had to tell mothers ‘I know Taimur is very cute, his parents are also cute and handsome, but take care of your kids also, click your own children’s pics’."
"Bahaut pressure tha, (There was a lot of pressure) but I managed. I had no experience of clearing the media or stop them from clicking pics, but I managed. I was very concerned for Taimur’s safety, that he should be kept secure from all this."Lalita DSilva to HT City
“Kareena is an amazing mother, she is so disciplined, her kids are also similar. Saif is very much hands on with his kids,” DSilva went on to say.
Kareena Kapoor had earlier talked about Taimur getting photographed so often at Express Adda, “He was quite smart because he knew that we were actors, as I had told him we were in the movies. And he just turned around and told me, ‘But I am not famous. Why are they clicking my picture?’,” adding that he has ‘grown used to it but doesn’t like it’.
During her interview, D Silva also talked about her equation with the Ambani family – her pictures from Anant Ambani’s wedding have gone viral.
“It’s been a journey of 30 years as a pediatric nurse,” she said, adding, “He was the first child I started taking care of. It was an unbelievable feeling to be attending his wedding. I can’t express how I felt. He was a good kid; he is exactly the same even now.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)