Indian Idol 12: Winner Pawandeep Rajan Says He ‘Wasn’t Feeling Great’ After Win
Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner of Indian Idol 12.
The finale of Indian Idol 12 aired on Sunday and Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner, and Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were runners-up. In a recent interview, Rajan revealed that he ‘wasn’t feeling very great’ after he won because they’re all like a big family.
“I did not think much during the final moments. There was only one thing in my mind that whoever wins the show, the trophy will come to one of the friends. Because we all are one big family. In fact, when I got the trophy I was not feeling very great because all of us were deserving,” he said.
Rajan added, “We all have planned to work together in future and we will be in contact with each other even after the show.” He further said that his family and friends visited and his mom was in tears when he won.
I wasn’t able to understand anything then; everything felt like a dream. Everyone picked me up when I won and I was just wondering how this happened,” Rajan told Bollywood Life.
As part of the win, Rajan also won a car and a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakhs. The Indian Idol 12 finale was the longest-running finale of the show which included a 12-hour performance marathon.
Along with the judges Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik, and Sonu Kakkar, Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended. Sukhwinder Singh, Mika Singh, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and Kumar Sanu also attended as special guests.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.