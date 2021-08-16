Indian Idol 12: Winner Pawandeep Rajan Says He ‘Wasn’t Feeling Great’ After Win

Rajan added, “We all have planned to work together in future and we will be in contact with each other even after the show.” He further said that his family and friends visited and his mom was in tears when he won.

I wasn’t able to understand anything then; everything felt like a dream. Everyone picked me up when I won and I was just wondering how this happened,” Rajan told Bollywood Life.

As part of the win, Rajan also won a car and a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakhs. The Indian Idol 12 finale was the longest-running finale of the show which included a 12-hour performance marathon.

Along with the judges Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik, and Sonu Kakkar, Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended. Sukhwinder Singh, Mika Singh, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and Kumar Sanu also attended as special guests.