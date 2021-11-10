Paul Rudd Named People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' For 2021
The announcement was made during a comedy sketch on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.
Paul Rudd, star of MCU films and comedies like Clueless and This is 40, has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for the year 2021. The announcement was made during a comedy sketch on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.
In the cover of the magazine, Paul joked that he has a fair understanding as to how people will react to the news. “I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’ This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me,” the actor told People. Paul also said that when he shared the news with his wife Julie Yaeger, she was 'stupefied'.
“She was stupefied. But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”
Paul said he is looking forward to the day he will be invited to “some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan”.
“And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that,” he added.
