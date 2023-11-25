‘Thankful for My Baby Girl’: Paris Hilton Announces She’s Having a Second Child

Back in 2022, during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Hilton had shared that she wanted to have a baby daughter whom she would name ‘London’. She had said, “The girl is gonna be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum. Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it’s my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together.”

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tied the knot in November 2021.