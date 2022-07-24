Parineeti Chopra Shares Unseen Photos from Priyanka's Beachside Birthday Bash
Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday bash in Mexico with husband Nick Jonas and family.
Actor Parineeti Chopra recently shared some unseen pictures from her "Mimi Didi's" beachside birthday bash in Mexico. The actor shared that the 48 hours of the celebration were full of "hugs, ocean and the laughter".
Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday with husband Nick Jonas and family, on 18 July.
Taking to Instagram, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor shared an adorable photo dump from Priyanka's birthday in two separate posts. The caption on the post read, "It was a whirlwind 48 hours of pure celebration, jet lag, tacos, hugs, laughs and the ocean! Will take a week to recover from, and a lifetime to forget! Happy bday to the world’s desi girl, but my mimi didi. I love you. @priyankachopra."
The star sisters looked glamourous in their breezy yellow and white, beach outfits. In one of the pictures, Priyanka is holding a placcard that reads, 'Happy birthday Priyanka 80s Baby.' Parineeti also shared a video of Priyanka and her family having a fun time in the pool.
Parineeti also shared a slefie with Nick and Priyanka by the pool side. The actor looked stunning in her shimmery silver gown she wore for Priyanka's birthday dinner.
Meanwhile on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the Netflix original film The Girl On The Train. The actor has several upcoming movies in the pipeline, including filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai and Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, which are both scheduled for their theatrical release this year.
