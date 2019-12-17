Don’t Call Our Country a Democracy: Parineeti on Jamia Violence
Actor Parineeti Chopra has come out on social media to strongly criticise the police brutality against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. The actor took to Twitter and posted the following message:
“If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC.”
While Bollywood has largely been silent about the incident, Rajkummar Rao came out in support of Jamia students on Twitter. He took to Twitter and posted the following message:
“I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything!”
Hollywood actor John Cusack has also tweeted in solidarity with the protesters. The 2012 actor posted videos of the violence against students by the Delhi Police, and wrote, “Solidarity.” He has also shared photographs of California citizens protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.
As protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act rocked the national capital, with violence erupting at several places, Delhi Police on Sunday, 15 December, entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia university without permission and beat up students and staff, Waseem Ahmed Khan, Chief Proctor of the varsity told ANI.
As many as 50 students, who were detained during the protests, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said.
Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 were released from the station in New Friends Colony, a senior police officer said.
