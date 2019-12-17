Don’t Call Our Country a Democracy: Parineeti on Jamia Violence

Actor Parineeti Chopra has come out on social media to strongly criticise the police brutality against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. The actor took to Twitter and posted the following message:

“If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC.”