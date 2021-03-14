Parineeti Appeals To Zomato To ‘Find the Truth’, Supports Driver

Parineeti Chopra took to social media to appeal to Zomato India after a delivery boy was suspended for allegedly assaulting a woman, “Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth.. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking .. Please let me know how I can help.. #ZomatoDeliveryGuy.”

Parineeti also shared a picture of the delivery guy on her Instagram stories with an appeal to ‘find the truth’, “Find the truthhh! If this man has been framed for no reason, the woman who did this NEEDS to pay for his pain!”

Recently, a woman from Bangalore accused a delivery executive of assaulting her after she complained about the food being late. The accused has denied these allegations claiming that the woman hurt herself with her own ring.