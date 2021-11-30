ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Shalmali Kholgade Ties the Knot With Farhan Shaikh

Shalmali Kholgade and Farhan Shaikh got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Playback singer Shalmali Kholgade and Farhan Shaikh at their wedding.</p></div>
Playback singer Shalmali Kholgade, who is known for the song ‘Pareshaan’ in Ishaqzaade, tied the know with long-time partner Farhan Shaikh on 22 November. The couple got married in Mumbai in a private ceremony. While the singer hasn’t shared any updates, pictures from their wedding have been making the rounds.

Shalmali wore an orange saree with a bird pattern and Farhan complemented her outfit with an orange kurta. Their wedding garlands had a unique twist since they had polaroid pictures of the couple.

A source told The Times of India that Shalmali and Farhan have always wanted a private ceremony and they’d actually planned to just have a registered wedding.

The source revealed, “They preferred to keep their big day private and minimalistic. The original plan was only to have a registered wedding, but they eventually also went in for some rituals at their home for the convenience of their parents.”

‘Pareshaan’ was Shalmali’s debut song as a lead vocalist and she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for it. She also sang ‘Lat Lag Gayee’ from Race 2, ‘Balam Pichkari’ from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and ‘Aga Bai’ from Aiyyaa.

