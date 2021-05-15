Paresh Rawal Has a Hilarious Response to His Death Rumour
Paresh Rawal responded to a social media user who claimed the actor had passed away.
On Friday, Paresh Rawal quashed rumour about his death by responding to a social media user who claimed the actor had passed away. The Twitter user shared a photo of Rawal along with a note that said he passed away on Friday at 7am.
To which Rawal replied, "Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am ...!"
Paresh Rawal fans dropped many comments on the tweet. While some asked the actor to seek legal action against such irresponsible tweets, others wished him a long life.
"Action should be taken for such tweets. We are so much emotionally weak these days, such false news can be fatal. God give you long life sir," a Twitter user commented, while another wrote: "May god bless you with long life sir."
This isn't the first time that death rumours have been floating about celebrities. Recently actor Mukesh Khanna took to social media to assure fans that he is fine.
