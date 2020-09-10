Paresh Rawal Appointed New Chairman of National School of Drama
National Award-winning actor Paresh Rawal has been appointed as the chief of the National School of Drama.
Paresh Rawal has been appointed as the new chairman of the National School of Drama by President Ram Nath Kovind. Tweeting the news, Union tourism and culture minister Prahlad Singh Patel congratulated the actor for his new achievement.
Rawal has been in the film industry for more than three decades and has won numerous awards, including the prestigious National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1994 for Sir, Woh Chokri. In 2014, he was conferred with the Padma Shri for his contribution to the entertainment industry.
Paresh Rawal made his debut in 1985. In addition to films, Rawal has also been active in theatre.
