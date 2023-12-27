Join Us On:
'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Found Dead Inside a Car Amid Drug Probe

Actor Lee Sun-kyun , who also featured in 'Dr. Brain,' had been under investigation over illegal drug use.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Lee Sun-kyun, the South Korean actor who starred in Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found dead in his car. He was 48.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reports that Lee was found dead inside a car at a park in Seoul on Wednesday morning, local time. In continuation of the report, Lee’s wife reported to police that the actor had left home, and she had found what appeared to be a suicide note.

As per local reports, Lee had been under investigation over allegations of illegal drug use. The South Korean government’s ongoing crackdown on hard drugs has led to a series of allegations against high-profile people including actors, singers, and socialites.

Lee was born in Seoul in 1975 and he studied drama at the Korea National University of Arts. He made his television breakthrough in the medical drama White Tower (2007) and was positively received in the youthful drama Coffee Prince (2007).

Topics:  Parasite   parasite 

