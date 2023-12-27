'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Found Dead Inside a Car Amid Drug Probe

As per local reports, Lee had been under investigation over allegations of illegal drug use. The South Korean government’s ongoing crackdown on hard drugs has led to a series of allegations against high-profile people including actors, singers, and socialites.

Lee was born in Seoul in 1975 and he studied drama at the Korea National University of Arts. He made his television breakthrough in the medical drama White Tower (2007) and was positively received in the youthful drama Coffee Prince (2007).