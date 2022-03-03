‘Lack of Info Causes Problems’: Pankaj Tripathi Invests in Product for Farmers
Pankaj Tripathi said he is accustomed to farmers' problems because he was raised in an agriculturally rich home.
Pankaj Tripathi has invested in a 'unique product' designed to help farmers and has been named the brand ambassador of an agritech app called 'Krishi Network'. He has also invested in the platform.
The startup aims to improve their connect with farmers at a grassroot level and even expand their company and they believe Pankaj's association with the company will help with that.
Pankaj Tripathi said in a statement that he is aware of the kind of problems farmers face because of "being raised in an agriculturally rich household".
He stated, "Being raised in an agriculturally rich household with family members deeply invested in farming and other basic land harvesting practices for a living, I have always been accustomed to the kind of problems Indian farmers face at the ground level."
"Lack of correct information being the root cause of these problems, educating the farmers of the best practices along with ensuring that all of their other concerns are being addressed and looked into is the need of the hour."Pankaj Tripathi
"By funding an organization which provides a mix of online and offline support in this direction, I intend to contribute to it in my own small way," Pankaj said.
On the career front, Pankaj Tripathi recently starred in films like 83 and Mimi. He also has several releases lined up including Fukrey 3, Criminal Justice 3, Bachchan Pandey, Oh My God 2, and Srijit Mukherji's Sherdil.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.