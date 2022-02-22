‘Shankar 100’: Pandit Ravi Shankar’s Birth Centenary to Be Celebrated in London

Anoushka added, “It’s going to be a really special, once-in-a-lifetime concert! I can’t wait for rehearsals and reunions to start! I’ll post videos as we go along for those of you who can’t be there to get a sneak peak.”

The listing on Southbank Centre’s website stated that Nitin Sawhney will be a special guest at ‘Shankar 100’. The performers will guide the audience through “a retrospective of his multi-genre work, including Indian Classical, East-West collaborations and songs from films”.

The centenary celebrations will be led by his daughters Anoushka and Norah Jones. There are also workshops scheduled on 5 March and an archive exhibition will be held till May.