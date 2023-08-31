Author Yashica Dutt on Wednesday, 30 August, took to her Instagram and penned a note addressing the backlash she faced after she called out the makers of Made In Heaven 2, wherein she had alleged that certain incidents in episode five of the series, especially Pallavi Menke's character essayed by Radhika Apte, bear a stark resemblance to her life. Following Yashica's allegations, the makers released a statement denying her claims.
The 'Coming Out as Dalit' author has now made fresh claims regarding her conversation with one of the writers and director of the show, Alankrita Shrivastava, which reportedly took place in 2022 in New York. Yashica stated that she had a five-hour conversation with Alankrita, but did not get any clarity regarding her "intentions" behind it.
In response, however, Alankrita has alleged that the shooting for the episode took place a year prior, in 2021.
In a recent tweet, Alankrita wrote, "The Pallavi Menke story was shot in October 2021. I went to New York in July 2022."
Yashica Dutt's New Claims
Yashica claimed, "Update: In response to my gentle demand for acknowledgement, the makers of MIH put out a hostile statement calling it ‘misleading’. Was it also misleading when Alankrita Shrivastava, the writer/director of MIH requested a meeting with me in NY on July 15, 2022 that lasted 5 hours?"
She then detailed how the writer-director did not respond and said: "I was expecting to at least see a follow-up email in my inbox, which of course there was none. Only to discover that a year later she was a maker of a show that had brazenly taken not only my likeness but even parts of that conversation for screen. This entire narrative has been twisted & horribly disfigured to serve the interests of savarna indie Bollywood, to make them appear progressive on screen as they continue to steal the likeness & stories of real Dalit folks, while also clamping down on them when they ask for credit."
Yashica had initially taken to social media to write that the Made in Heaven episode was "stunning in its portrayal of a Dalit woman and her Buddhist inter-caste wedding." She further went on to allege that the makers "unfortunately erased her contribution" to it.
