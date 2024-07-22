Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Denies Reports of Arrest in Dubai

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan denied reports of his arrest in Dubai, urging his followers to ignore such news.
This clarification came after Pakistani media reported that he was detained in Dubai due to a defamation complaint by his former manager.
Rahat was in Dubai for a musical collaboration. The reports claimed he was held at the immigration center and taken into police custody for questioning.
He captioned the post, "News circulating regarding the arrest of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is fake and baseless. Regards Team RFAK"
The singer later released a video on his Instagram handle to talk about the alleged reports, "I came to Dubai to record a song. Some malicious reports are circulating about my arrest. Please do not believe them."
