Pakistani Singer Abrar Ul Haq Accuses KJo of ‘Copying’ Song for ‘JugJugg Jeeyo'
Abrar Ul Haq claimed Karan Johar copied the song 'Nach Punjaban'.
Pakistani singer and politician Abrar Ul Haq took to social media to accuse filmmaker Karan Johar of 'copying' his song 'Nach Punjaban' for JugJugg Jeeyo.
Abrar claimed that he hasn't sold the song to any Indian movies, adding, "Producers like Karan Johar should not use copy song."
Abrar tweeted, "I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar."
The song 'Nach Punjaban' features in the film's trailer. Karan Johar had shared the trailer on Sunday with the caption, "Come experience the magic of this one of a kind parivaar and let the emotions envelope you into a group hug! It's going to be one of the biggest family reunions ever and YOU are invited!"
JugJugg Jeeyo stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul.
Karan Johar hasn't issued a statement about Abrar Ul Haq's allegations. However, music supervisor Azeem Dayani shared a tweet on his Instagram story, from @1MovieBox, which claims that the song has been licensed by T Series and Karan Johar has the rights to use the song.
Azeem wrote, "For all The nachpunjabann inquires and concerns."
In a separate tweet, Abrar wrote, "Song “Nach Punjaban” has not been licensed to any one. If someone is claiming it , then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action. #NachPunjaban."
