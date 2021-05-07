Pak Actor Mahira Khan Back to Indian Screens With 'Yaar Julahay'

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan is all set to return to Indian screens with Yaar Julahay, a series of dramatic readings that pays tribute to celebrated writers of India. Mahira was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film Raees.

The actor will feature in the opening episode of the 12-part Zee Theatre series, which will air on 15 May at 2pm and 8pm. She will be reading Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi's classic story, 'Guriya.'