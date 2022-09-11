‘Things Might Get Difficult’: Ali Zafar on Shah Rukh Khan Collaborating With Him
Ali Zafar also said that he is interested in working with actor Shehnaaz Gill in one of his songs.
Actor-singer Ali Zafar, who has worked in several Bollywood films including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, London Paris New York, and Chasme Baddoor, suggested in a recent interview that ‘things might get difficult’ if Shah Rukh Khan collaborated with him.
When asked if he’d want to collaborate with Shah Rukh, Zafar told Connect FM Canada, “Yaar abhi philhal to wo mere se na hi collaborate karein. Wahan pe aise hi mushkilein badh jaati hain (As of now, he shouldn't collaborate with me. I think difficulties might arise for him there).”
The actor-singer was also asked if he’d like to work with actor Shehnaaz Gill and he responded, “Agar Shehnaaz sun rahi hai toh, agar aap interested ho toh, (If Shehnaaz is listening, ‘If you’re interested…’) I would love to collaborate with you in one of my songs.”
Zafar made his Bollywood debut with Tere Bin Laden in 2010 and was also part of Gauri Shinde’s film Dear Zindagi starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Shah Rukh Khan Ali Zafar
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.