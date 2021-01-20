Padma Lakshmi Cooks This Dish in Honour of Kamala Harris
Like Kamala Harris' mother, Padma Lakshmi was also born in Chennai.
As the nation waits with bated breath when Kamala Harris will make history as the nation's first woman and first person with South Asian roots to take the office of the Vice President of America, author and model Padma Lakshmi whipped one of Harris' favourite dishes to honour her.
"So in honour of our new vice president, Kamala Harris, I'm making today a typical South Indian rice that happens to be her favourite as well as mine," says Padma Lakshmi in a video as she introduces her dish, Tamarind Rice.
The nearly 12-minute-long video, posted on Instagram, shows Lakshmi making the dish.
Like Kamala Harris' mother Shyamala Gopalan, Padma Lakshmi was also born in Chennai. She moved to the United States when she was very young. Padma Lakshmi was the host of the Emmy-award winning cooking show Top Chef.
