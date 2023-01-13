'Paan Singh Tomar' Writer Sanjay Chouhan Dies at 62

Avinas Das, Sanjay's friend and filmmaker, took to Facebook to pay tribute to the 62-year-old writer, who was like a "mentor" to him and many others in the Indian film industry. In his post, Avinas recalled the late writer's sense of humour and expressed sorrow over the news of his passing. In addition, he revealed that Sanjay had been unwell since the last two weeks.

Sanjay is survived by his wife, Sarita Chouhan, and daughter.

He was born and raised in Bhopal. After graduating from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, he began working as a journalist in the capital city. In the late 1990s, he relocated to Mumbai and wrote the popular crime TV series Bhanwar for Sony TV. He was also the writer of Nila Madhab Panda's 2010 film, I Am Kalam.