Pa Ranjith’s ‘Natchathiram Nagargirathu’ First Look Is All About Dushara Vijayan
Pa Ranjith's last directorial was the 2021 release 'Sarpatta Parambarai'.
The first look poster for Pa Ranjith's upcoming film Natchathiram Nagargirathu is out. The filmmaker shared the poster on social media with the caption, "Love is political. #NatchathiramNagargiradhu, My next directorial coming soon to cinemas near you."
The poster features actor Dushara Vijayan front and centre which might indicate that the story will revolve around her character. Kalaiyarasan and Kalidas Jayaram and other actors' characters can also be seen in the main character's blue hair.
The film's music is courtesy of Tenma and the lyrics are by Uma Devi and Arivu. It also marks a return to romance for the director who made his debut in 2012 with Attakathi. Since then, Pa Ranjith has directed films like Kaala and Sarpatta Parambarai.
