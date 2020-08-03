Our Pride: Shweta Remembers Brother Sushant on Raksha Bandhan

As per reports by Times Now and DNA, Sushant's elder sister Neetu Singh has also penned an emotional note about not being able to celebrate Rakhi with him. Written in Hindi, the letter translates to, "Today is your day. Today is our day. Today is Rakhi. It's the first time in 35 years that the puja thal has been decorated, the diya is lit, but I cannot perform aarti for you. I cannot tie rakhi on your wrist. I cannot feed you sweets. I cannot kiss your forehead. I cannot hug you. When you were born life became brighter. You spread joy in your lifetime. But now that you aren’t here, I don’t know what to do. I don’t know how to live without you. I never thought I’d see this day - a day without you. We learnt so much together. But how am I supposed to learn to live without you? You tell me. Forever yours, Rani di.”

Some time back, Shweta shared some anecdotes about her and Sushant when they were children on Instagram. She wrote how she was always protective of her little brother since he was just a year younger to her.