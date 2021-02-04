On World Cancer Day, Rakesh Roshan Speaks About Battling Cancer

Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Rakesh Roshan opens up about dealing with cancer.
i

On World Cancer Day, veteran actor Rakesh Roshan opened up about battling cancer. In an interview with The Times of India, Roshan spoke about how he knew he had cancer even before he went to get the tests done.

"In 2018 I had a blister under my tongue, and despite prolonged medication it didn't heal. That's when I had a gut feeling that it might be cancer. So when the results came I wasn't mentally disturbed. I took it bravely and said to myself, 'I have a health problem and I have to correct that'", the Koi Mil Gaya director said.

Also Read
Registering Title ‘Corona Pyaar Hai’ a Mockery, Says Rakesh Roshan
Registering Title ‘Corona Pyaar Hai’ a Mockery, Says Rakesh Roshan

Roshan told the publication that the next step was to get the treatment started. "Sloan Kettering's oncologist Dr Jatin Shah did the surgery. After that I underwent three chemotherapy sessions and 45 days of radiation therapy".

Rakesh Roshan added that he never confined himself to bed after the medicines were stopped, rather he kept himself physically active to stay fit. "After the chemo and radiation therapy the medicines were stopped. But I had lost around 12 kgs in three months and could barely walk. But I was determined to regain my strength. I didn't sit at home. After my chemotherapy I would go to work. Thankfully I have a strong mind and I don't let these obstacles get the better of me".

Rakesh Roshan also said that ever since the diagnosis he has been leading a disciplined life and getting regular check-ups done.

(With inputs from The Times of India)

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!