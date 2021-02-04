On World Cancer Day, Rakesh Roshan Speaks About Battling Cancer

Roshan told the publication that the next step was to get the treatment started. "Sloan Kettering's oncologist Dr Jatin Shah did the surgery. After that I underwent three chemotherapy sessions and 45 days of radiation therapy".

Rakesh Roshan added that he never confined himself to bed after the medicines were stopped, rather he kept himself physically active to stay fit. "After the chemo and radiation therapy the medicines were stopped. But I had lost around 12 kgs in three months and could barely walk. But I was determined to regain my strength. I didn't sit at home. After my chemotherapy I would go to work. Thankfully I have a strong mind and I don't let these obstacles get the better of me".

Rakesh Roshan also said that ever since the diagnosis he has been leading a disciplined life and getting regular check-ups done.

