On Sanjay Dutt's B'Day Saira Banu Recalls How He Proposed to Her as a Child

Saira wrote, "@duttsanjay has always been like a family to me. My entire family, starting from Ammaji to Aapaji, to Sahib, and to me, we've watched him grow from a tiny toddler into the remarkable person he is today."

She continued, "I still remember when Nargis Aapa would come to our house for functions, and he would accompany her - this cute, good-looking kid...Nargis Ji would then shake his hands and say, "Chalo, Saira Ji ko bolo tum kya bolte ho mujhe?" And then Sanju would look at me and say, ‘Main Shaila Banu se shaadi karunga’ in a cute little voice. Hahahah, so adorable! I believe Sharmila Tagore and I were the top favorites of Sanju."

Take a look at the post.