On Doctors’ Day, Riteish & Genelia Pledge to Donate Their Organs

It’s National Doctors’ Day, and Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to thank healthcare workers who are toiling day in and day out to save the country from the coronavirus outbreak. On this day, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh announced that they would be donating their organs.

Riteish took to Twitter to share a small video wherein he and Genelia are speaking about how they have been thinking about this for a long time.