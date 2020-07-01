On Doctors’ Day, Riteish & Genelia Pledge to Donate Their Organs

The couple took to social media to make the announcement. 

Quint Entertainment
Published01 Jul 2020, 12:59 PM IST
Celebrities
1 min read

It’s National Doctors’ Day, and Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to thank healthcare workers who are toiling day in and day out to save the country from the coronavirus outbreak. On this day, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh announced that they would be donating their organs.

Riteish took to Twitter to share a small video wherein he and Genelia are speaking about how they have been thinking about this for a long time.

Even Genelia shared this on Instagram.

Also Read

Never Keeping Doctors Away: Tahira Pens Note on Doctors’ Day

“There is no greater gift to someone than ‘The Gift Of Life’. @genelia & me have pledged to donate our organs. We urge you all to join this great cause and be part of ‘The Life AfterLife’”, the actor wrote this alongside the video.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana also took to social media to post a long message about how her doctors helped her battle cancer.

View this post on Instagram

I never knew #doctorsday even existed earlier, but my recent health ordeal has made me value all of them so much! This picture is from the day of my 12th and last chemotherapy session! Can never forget the date. 5 January 2019. The cotton swab on the shoulder blade is of the port. And the nurse in green is holding a box of chocolates that I had shared with them all, expressing my sincere gratitude!ð big thank you to my doctors especially Dr Mandar Nadkarni. Had this covid situation not been there I would have paid a visit to the doctors and nurses with another box of chocolates who really take care of all of us! No matter how many apples I have, I am never keeping the doctors away! #doctorsday #doctors #nurses #healthcareworkers #earlybreastcancerdetection #earlybreastcancerawareness #nationaldoctorsday2020

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Never Miss Out

Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!