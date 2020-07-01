On Doctors’ Day, Riteish & Genelia Pledge to Donate Their Organs
The couple took to social media to make the announcement.
It’s National Doctors’ Day, and Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to thank healthcare workers who are toiling day in and day out to save the country from the coronavirus outbreak. On this day, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh announced that they would be donating their organs.
Riteish took to Twitter to share a small video wherein he and Genelia are speaking about how they have been thinking about this for a long time.
Even Genelia shared this on Instagram.
“There is no greater gift to someone than ‘The Gift Of Life’. @genelia & me have pledged to donate our organs. We urge you all to join this great cause and be part of ‘The Life AfterLife’”, the actor wrote this alongside the video.
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana also took to social media to post a long message about how her doctors helped her battle cancer.
