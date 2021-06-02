Nyay: The Justice Doesn't Depict SSR's Likeness: Filmmakers to HC

Senior advocate Chander Lall, representing the film's director said that he couldn't provide assurance with regards to a delayed release since the film has been publicised already. The court is likely to announce its verdict before 11 June, the film's scheduled release date.

Lall and the producers' counsel argued that an injunction against anyone making a film on Sushant goes against the right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined in the Constitution, especially since Sushant was a public figure.

They added that a right of privacy can't be inherited by the actor's father after his passing. Kishore Singh's lawyers Senior Advocate Vikas Singh and advocate Varun Singh argued that since the FIR filed by their client was the basis of the trial, he has a right to fair trial and privacy.

“Plaintiff (Singh) has apprehension that various plays, movies, web-series, books, interviews or other material may be published which would harm the reputation of the son of the plaintiff and his family,” the suit claimed.