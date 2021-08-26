Trinamool Congress MP, Actor Nusrat Jahan Welcomes Baby Boy

Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan reportedly gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday. The actor had visited the Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital, in Kolkata a day before and gotten admitted. A source told PTI that both the mother and child are doing well.

Jahan’s estranged partner Nikhil Jain gave his best wishes for the baby. He told Aaj Tak Bangla, “There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future."

Nusrat’s friend, Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta confirmed the news. “For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat's health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well,” Dasgupta said.

Nikhil Jain and Nusrat Jahan had tied the knot in 2019 but in early 2021, Jahan claimed that their marriage was invalid in India.