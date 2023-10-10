'I Am Safe': Nushrratt Bharuccha On Her Return From Israel Amid Hamas Attack

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha was stranded in Israel when an unprecedented attack was made by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel. The Bollywood actor, who was in Israel for the Haifa International Film Festival, returned home to Mumbai on 8 October. The actor has taken to social media to talk about the incident.
The actor went on to say that she was fine and safe. She also goes on to thank the government of India and the Israeli embassy for helping her get home safely. In the video shared on Instagram, Bharuccha emphasised, ""I also want to take a moment and extend my prayers and wishes to the people still stuck in the war and I really hope for peace very soon."
"We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India," the actor's team said in a statement.
The actor also posted a statement on Instagram recalling the ordeal.
The statement read, "As someone who has barely escaped a war zone, I cannot be more grateful today...I'm back home and safe with my family and my loved ones. But with an experience that has made me immensely grateful for the safety and security that we almost take for granted. I am ever so grateful to Government of India, the Indian Embassy and the Israeli Embassy, for their help and guidance in bringing my team and me back safe. I would also like to thank each and every one of my well-wishers from the bottom of my heart for their wishes and prayers for my safety."
Bharuccha was in Haifa for the screening of her film Akelli.
