Noted Marathi Music Composer Narendra Bhide Passes Away
He was 47.
i
Noted music composer Narendra Bhide, who has mainly composed songs for Marathi films, dramas and TV shows, passed away on Thursday (10 December) due to a heart attack, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. Bhide was 47. He is survived by his parents, wife and two children.
Narendra Bhide was the music director in a number of popular films such as A Paying Ghost (2015), Deool Band (2015), Bioscope (2015) and Chi Va Chi Sau Ka (2017). He also gave music for a number of plays such as Kon Mhanta Takka dila?, Makdachya Hati Champagne, Katkon Trikon etc.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
