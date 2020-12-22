Not Trying to Ape Karisma Kapoor in New 'Coolie No 1': Sara

Sara Ali Khan also spoke about not being bothered by screen time. "As an actor I want to be part of exciting films. At the end of it, I want to make people laugh through my films. If you are laughing at Varun, mine or Paresh sir's (Paresh Rawal) jokes, I am not concerned about that. I am happy that the audience is having a good time watching my film".

The new Coolie No 1 is also directed by David Dhawan. Varun Dhawan is set to recreate Govinda's hugely popular role. The film releases on Amazon Prime Video on 25 December.

(With inputs from Bollywood Hungama)