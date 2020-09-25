Not Happy With Direction SSR Death Probe is Taking: Lawyer

Singh also said that the Central Bureau of Investigation, one of the agencies probing Sushant's death, has not yet organised a press briefing to say what they have found.

"Today, we are helpless as we don't know which direction the case is going in. Till today, CBI has not done a press briefing on what they have found out. I'm not happy with the speed at which the case is going", the lawyer added.

On the other hand Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is leading the team of AIIMS doctors in the case, told India Today that Vikas Singh's claims are not correct.