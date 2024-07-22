'Not Acting in Films': Rhea Chakraborty on Life After SSR's Death

Rhea Chakraborty launched her new podcast, Chapter 2, on Saturday. In the first episode, she talked with guest Sushmita Sen about her personal life, current financial status, and the polarized public opinion following Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Addressing curiosity about how she manages her expenses, Rhea said: "Ok, people are confused about what I do for a living anymore. I am not acting in films, I do other things, I do motivational speaking and that's how I earn my money."
Rhea also revealed that the name of her show is inspired by her life. She continued, "Everybody knows my 'chapter one' or assumes that they know it. I did go through a lot of phases of feeling different emotions, being different versions of myself. Finally, I am feeling more me, but a newer version, like a rebirth. And I want to celebrate that with anyone who has a "chapter two". I want to say that it is okay to have a chapter two, to start again, to move on in life. I want to celebrate change."
In the same conversation, Rhea revealed what she considers her superpower: she can polarize any room she enters. Some people see her as a resilient woman, while others still call her a "witch".
"I often joke that I have a big superpower. I enter a room and I can polarize it! Half of them would think, 'She has done something, she is a witch, she practices black magic,' and the other half would think, 'She's a strong girl who fought through it, she had courage.' I can sense it the moment I enter a room. I will experience this at the dentist's clinic, the gym, the airport. This has also made me understand that it doesn't matter. Those who love you, great, those who hate you, that's also okay, it doesn't matter," said the actor.
Rhea Chakraborty participated in reality shows like TVS Scooty Teen Diva, Pepsi MTV Wassup, Gone in 60 Seconds.
She was Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend at the time of his passing and came under widespread scrutiny after he passed.
