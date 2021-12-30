‘Has Hit Me Real Hard’: Nora Fatehi Tests Positive for COVID-19

Nora Fatehi's spokesperson clarified, in a statement, that the actor tested positive on 28 December. The statement read, "Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations."

The spokesperson also clarified, "Amid the same, the spotting pictures in circulation since yesterday are from an earlier event in the past," adding that she hasn't stepped out since her diagnosis.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Khan had also tested positive for the virus. Stylist Rhea Kapoor also confirmed, on Wednesday, that she'd tested positive and is isolating with her husband Karan Boolani.