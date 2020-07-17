No Need for CBI Probe in Sushant Case: Maharashtra Home Minister
On Thursday, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty requested Amit Shah for a CBI inquiry.
On Thursday, 16 July, actor Rhea Chakraborty had requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. However, speaking to mid-day, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said there is no need for a CBI intervention.
Deshmukh said that the Mumbai Police is conducting a thorough investigation into the case and they do not suspect any foul play.
"I have all the tweets and am aware of the campaign for a CBI inquiry. However, I don't think there's any need for the CBI here. The Mumbai police is very competent when it comes to handling such cases and they are looking at every possible angle, including professional rivalry. As of now, no foul play has come to the fore. All the details will be shared once the investigation is complete", he added.
Mumbai Cyber branch officials also told the publication that they had not received any written complaint from Rhea. However, they added that they will take her social media post into account and investigate the matter.
Rhea had taken to Twitter and Instagram to write, "“Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. It has been over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government. However, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI inquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely #satyamevajayat.”
