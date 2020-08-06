No Communication Between Rhea & Sushant From 8-14 June: Sources

On 28 July, an FIR was filed in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment to suicide, based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Before the FIR was filed, Rhea had taken to social media to appeal to home minister Amit Shah for a CBI inquiry.

Sushant's father also alleged that there was a transaction made from Sushant's account by Rhea, wherein Rs 15 crore was withdrawn and transferred to an account Sushant was not aware of or had anything to do with it.