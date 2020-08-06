No Communication Between Rhea & Sushant From 8-14 June: Sources
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June.
Investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Now, as per The Quint's sources, Sushant's call records suggest that there was no communication between Sushant and his partner Rhea Chakraborty between 8 June and 14 June (the day Sushant died by suicide).
The records also point out that Sushant was in touch with his family during this time. Rhea has said that she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant and had temporarily moved out on 8 June.
On 28 July, an FIR was filed in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment to suicide, based on a complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Before the FIR was filed, Rhea had taken to social media to appeal to home minister Amit Shah for a CBI inquiry.
Sushant's father also alleged that there was a transaction made from Sushant's account by Rhea, wherein Rs 15 crore was withdrawn and transferred to an account Sushant was not aware of or had anything to do with it.
