Nishikant Had a Thing for Five-Star Hotels: Mushtaq Shiekh

Suhasini Mulay recalls the first time she met Nishikant. "I met Nishi for the first time on the sets of a serial called Piya Ka Ghar. At that time he was doing a little bit of acting and had made a short film for UNICEF. I knew him as Nishi, I didn't know him as Nishikant Kamat because that's how I was introduced to him. After years, I saw Nishi's photo and I was like, 'huh'? I called my friend and asked her if he is the same guy she introduced me to. She said yes. Next thing I know is Nishikant contacted me for Rocky Handsome. I was apprehensive as I thought it would be another graceful old lady or some 'bloody queen'. But he assured me it was an interesting role and narrated it."

While speaking about the experience working with him, Suhasini Mulay says,