Nick Jonas Dances to ‘Aankh Marey’ With Valentine Priyanka Chopra

Earlier this year Priyanka and Nick announced a unique Amazon series based on the Indian pre-wedding tradition of sangeet. According to entertainment website Deadline, the show is currently untitled and casting for it is underway.

The sangeet ceremony takes place a day before the wedding as family and friends prepare and participate in an evening dominated by music and dance. Priyanka and Nick’s Amazon series will also follow couples, along with their family and friends, as they prepare for this ceremony as well as the wedding. Filming for the show will begin in 2020. It will be executive produced by Priyanka and Nick under their banners Purple Pebble Productions and Image 32 banner.

Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink and will be in the Netflix film The White Tiger an adaption of Arvind Adiga’s novel of the same name opposite Rajkummar Rao.