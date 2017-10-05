Racism, rather colour discrimination has yet to see its end in our society. On Thursday, 25 June, the Indian unit of Unilever, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, announced that it has decided to drop the word fair from its ‘Fair and Lovely’ range of products. The Fair & Lovely range of HUL has long been criticised for racism through its advertising and general branding that was discriminatory against people with 'non-fair' skin tones.A number of celebrities have been very vocal about fairness creams. Newton actor Anjali Patil opens up about the obsession and focus attached to being fair .Anjali talks about how she has had to deal with people who focused on her complexion much more than her talent at all stages in her life. Watch the video to find how Anjali battled India’s obsession over fair and lovely girls.Producer: Divya TalwarCamera: Sanjoy DebEdit: Sandeep Kanojia(Breathe In, Breathe Out: Are you finding it tough to breathe polluted air? Join hands with FIT in partnership with #MyRightToBreathe to find a solution to pollution. Send in your suggestions to fit@thequint.com or WhatsApp @ +919999008335) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.