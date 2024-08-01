Newlyweds Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Spotted Attending Paris Olympics

The Ambani wedding was attended by A-listers from the Indian film industry such as Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, among others were also part of the lavish wedding.

Other international celebrities at the wedding included American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian, former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair.