Never Knew I Would Find Love in Someone 15 Years Younger: Sushmita
Sushmita Sen celebrates her birthday on 19 November.
Sushmita Sen has turned a year older on Thursday, 19 November, and in a recent interview she opened up about falling in love with a man, Rohman Shawl, who is 15 years younger to her.
Talking to Zoomtv.com, Sushmita said that she is not one of those romantics who needs a man to complete herself.
"I am not one of those people who believe that there should be a man to complete a woman. I believe only two pieces can make a romance, not two halves. In my heart of hearts I knew I was going to have an incredible romance that would be a manifestation of many bucket lists. I don't usually put conditions on things because I feel they happen at the right time, help you grow and then move away. What I did not know that I would find love in a man 15 years younger to me, that too on Instagram".Sushmita Sen, Actor
Sushmita added that Rohman, her kids and she make a great team. "Rohman is someone who is much evolved for his age. For me, shallow people don't work, they need to have depth. Apart from that Rohman, Renee, Alisah and I make a great team".
(With inputs from Zoomtv.com)
